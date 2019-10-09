STEVENSON COOPERATIVE

Minister of Social Development, Frederick Stevenson, said the cooperative department continues to make a positive contribution to the socio-economic development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He made the point during a recent news briefing to update the public on the work of the Ministry.

Minister Stevenson said the ministry continues to place emphasis on cooperative development in key sectors, including agriculture.

Minister Stevenson said the work of the cooperative division is guided by the ministry’s mandate of poverty alleviation.







