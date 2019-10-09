SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The 2019 French Verandah/National Lotteries Authority St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitation Football Championship opens this afternoon, at the Sion Hill Playing Field.

At 1:15, Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies will meet Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies, while Defending Champions, Year One Technical and Vocational will play against Year Two Technical and Vocational at 2:30. The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Club will oppose the Combined Division of Teacher Education and Nursing Education in the third match.

Ten teams are competing in two Zones of the preliminary stage of the Championship. The winners of each Zone will advance to the semi-finals, with the teams placing 2nd and 3rd contesting two qualifiers to determine the other two semi-finalists.







