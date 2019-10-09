TOURISM JUNIOR MINISTER

A student of St. Joseph Convent Marriaqua, Kenisha Castello, has been named as Junior Minister of Tourism here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

A release from the Ministry of Tourism, Sports and Culture said Miss Castello will act in the capacity of Junior Minister of Tourism, for one year.

Apart from representing the destination at different tourism functions, Ms. Castello will lead on developing and creating tourism initiatives at her school and community.

On October 4th 2019, Ms. Castello, represented St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the annual Caribbean Tourism Youth Congress, held at Parliament House in Antigua and Barbuda. She was accompanied by Mrs. Dorette Mayers, teacher at the St. Joseph’s Convent Marriaqua and Mrs. Jewelene Charles-Scott Communication Manager at the Ministry of Tourism, Sports and Culture.

She was one of the thirteen young Junior Ministers who deliberated on one of three selected issues affecting tourism in the region.

Ms. Castello’s topic focused on developing three strategies to improve ‘Service Excellence’.

A three-pronged program was proposed by the Junior Minister of Tourism to achieve and maintain service excellence in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, specifically through Legislation, Education and Technology, dubbed THE SVG LET PROGRAM.

The previous Junior Minister of Tourism was Mr. Laron Jones.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related