Yesterday afternoon, Stag Boys Sharpes defeated Rose Bank 1-nil, in the 1st Eliminator of the Ruddy’s Electrical/ HAIROUN North Leeward Football Championship at the Golden Grove Playing Field, in Fitz Hughes. Gideon Richards converted the winning goal.

Stag Boys Sharpes will be in action again today, when they play against House of Graphics Fitz Hughes in the 2nd Eliminator, at 4:15.

The winner of today’s match will meet Keartons in the Final, on Sunday.







