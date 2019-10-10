RICHLAND PARK 9-A-SIDE FOOTBALL RESULTS

In Group “A” of the HAIROUN/ KCCU/DIGICEL Richland Park Nine-a-side Football Championship, BEEFY’s Convenient Shop Highlanders gained a 4-2 victory over Pride and Joy Under-16 at the Richland Park Oval, yesterday afternoon.

The goals for BEEFY’s Convenient Shop Highlanders were scored by ASH-KA Haynes, Junior Stephens, and Akron Walker. They also benefitted from an own goal. Joel Cato converted both goals for Richland Park Under-16.

At the same venue, this afternoon, Primetime will meet Hand In Hand, in Group “B” at the Richland Park Playing Oval.







