Yesterday, in the Boys Division of the Primary Schools Table Tennis Championships, the Paget Farm Government School defeated Layou Government School 3-2, at the previous location of the Anglican Primary School on Bay Street, in Kingstown.

In the Secondary Schools Boy’s Division at the same venue, St. Joseph Convent Marriaqua defeated Bethel High School 3-0.

Bequia Community High School beat St Joseph’s Convent Kingstown 3-1 in the Girls Division, and Bequia Community High School won by default from St. Joseph’s Convent Marriaqua who played the match with one player short.



The Primary Schools Open Singles are scheduled to begin at 11:00, this morning, where the Kingstown Anglican School was previously located on Bay Street.







