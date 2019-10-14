NTRC PRELIMINARIES

The Preliminary Round of the 2019 icode784 Competition, organized by the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission, (NTRC), will be held here this week.

The competition, formerly known as the I-Square Competition, is now into its 7th year.

The preliminary round of the competition will be held at the NIS Conference Room from Tuesday October 15th to Thursday 17th.

On Tuesday 15th, and Wednesday 16th an assessment will done of the entries in the Secondary Idea Category, and on Thursday 17th, entries in the Secondary Mobile App and Open Category will be assessed.

The sessions will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily.

The icode784 Competition is intended to give participants an opportunity to change the world using their imagination and creativity and to showcase the innovation of the nation’s young people.

Participants are challenged to develop and present projects in the form of Ideas and Mobile Applications.







