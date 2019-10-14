STUBBS FOOTBALL RESULTS

Bonhomme Ghetto Stars gained a 4-2 victory over BDO Stubborn Youth, in the SAGICOR/HAIROUN South East Football Championship at the Stubbs Playing Field on the weekend.

Elron Thomas netted a hat-trick for Bonhomme Ghetto Stars, whose other goal was scored by Kelroy Fredericks. De Andre Smith scored both goals for BDO Stubborn Youth.

SAGICOR Bonhomme and Brotherhood FC played to a 2-2 draw. Wendell Cuffy and O-SEI Thompson score a goal each for SAGICOR Bonhomme, while the goals for Brotherhood FC were scored by Aron Jackson and Jeron Dopwell.

Also, a goal by Jason Hunte gave Top Strikers a 1-nil win over 1998 Hillside Rollers.

This afternoon, at 4:30, KQ MAVERICKS will meet Top Strikers in the 1st Quarter-final at the Stubbs Playing Field.







