VITA MALT SION HILL NETBALL OPENED

Yesterday, Dutch Lady Clinchers and Owia Trailblazers played to a 17-17 tie in the opening match as the 2019 Vita Malt Sion Hill Netball Championship got underway at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field.

The Opening was addressed by Area Representative, Arnhim Eustace; Luke Browne, who spoke on behalf of the Minister of Sports Cecil Mc Kie and President of the National Netball Association, Doris McIntosh.

Sion Hill Government School was adjudged Best Dressed Team, and Island Blends Success Radio won the Best Banner Award. 10-Teams will compete in two Zones in this year’s Championship. Harmony Investment Stars are the defending champions. The Championship will get underway in earnest, tomorrow.







