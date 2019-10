Jam Down won by default over Rose Hall, in the Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines/HAIROUN Barrouallie Football League at the Keartons Playing Field, on the weekend.

This afternoon will see the HAIROUN Knock-Out Competition gets underway at 4:15, in earnest with the 1st match between Sparta FC and Rose Hall also at the Keartons Playing Field.







