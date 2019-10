Captain Cornelius Stewart led St Vincent and the Grenadines to a 1-nil victory over Suriname, in their CONCACAF Nations League return match in Suriname, last night. Stewart converted in the 68th minute.

In other results in the League yesterday, Nicaragua beat Dominica 4-nil, and Guyana defeated Antigua and Barbuda 5-1.

Today, St Lucia will meet El Salvador, Aruba will play against Jamaica, and Montserrat will oppose the Dominican Republic.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related