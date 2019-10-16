GREGGS SOFTBALL CRICKET

The last preliminary matches of Caesar’s Real Estate/HAIROUN/FLOW Greggs Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship took place last weekend.

Hard Hitters defeated Ninja XI by 45 runs in a match reduced to 17 overs because of a late start.

The scores: Hard Hitters 134-9 off 17 overs (Shawn Williams 34 not out, Erwin Williams 33, St. Clair Minors 4-13), Ninja XI 89 off 15.5 overs (Delanzo Lavia 37 runs).

Country Meet Town Out Ah Trouble beat Extreme Strikers by 161 runs in a match reduced to 15 overs because of a late start.

The scores: Country Meet Town Out Ah Trouble 250-3 off 15 overs (Davian Barnum 112,

Sascki Weekes 67 not out), Extreme Strikers 89-5 off 15 overs.

Bank of SVG All Stars won from Belair Sunset Strikers by 5 wickets.

The scores: Belair Sunset Strikers 75 off 12.3 overs, (Desmond Bramble 3-10), Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars 78-5 off 12.1 overs).

Hard Hitters beat Fairbairn United Spartans by 7 wickets in a match reduced to 15 overs because of a late start.

The scores: Fairbairn United Spartans 83-8 off 15 overs (Trevin Baptiste 3-8 runs), Hard Hitters 85-3 wickets off 4.5 overs (Erwin 35).







