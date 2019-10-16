HAIROUN/NLA NORTH EAST FOOTBALL RESULTS

Yesterday afternoon, in Group “B” of the HAIROUN/National Lotteries Authority North East Football League, Owia defeated North Union 2-1 at the Chili Playing Field, in Georgetown.

Rodney Thomas and Odayne Hoyte scored a goal each for Owia, while Steven Warren netted for North Union.

The Club Championship of the League will begin this afternoon at 4:15, when DESCO meet Brownstown United in their Group “A” preliminary match also at the Chili Playing Field.

Ten Clubs will contest the Championship in two groups. In Group “A” are Jebelles FC, Brownstown United, Owia United, SV United and DESCO, while Group “B” comprises of Pride and Joy FC, Greggs FC, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, Sparta FC and Awesome FC.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related