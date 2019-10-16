HEALTH ADVANCEMENTS

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is spending some $83.2 million this year, to enhance the delivery of health care services in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Word of this came from Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves during his address at the launch of the Charter of Patient Rights and Responsibilities held on Tuesday the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Gonsalves said St. Vincent and the Grenadines is the leader in the Caribbean Community in the area of Expenditure on Health as a percentage of Gross Domestic Product.







