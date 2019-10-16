Thomas Saunders Secondary School and Buccament Bay Secondary School won yesterday’s matches, in the Secondary Schools Netball Championships, while St. Joseph’s Convent Marriaqua and Emmanuel High School Mesopotamia played to a tie.

In the Junior Division, Emmanuel High School Mesopotamia and St. Joseph’s Convent played to a 14-14 tie at the Cane End Hard Court.

At the Keartons Hard Court, Buccament Bay Secondary School defeated Troumaca/Ontario Secondary School 19-16 and at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose, Thomas Saunders Secondary School had a 7-4 victory over the Bishop’s College Kingstown. In the Senior Division, also at the Kingstown Netball Center, Thomas Saunders Secondary School beat Bishop’s College Kingstown 27-5.

The Championships will continue tomorrow. In the Junior Division, Emmanuel High School Mesopotamia will meet St. Joseph’s Convent Kingstown, and West St. George Secondary School will play against the St. Joseph’s Convent Marriaqua at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex. Tomorrow’s Senior Division match at the Kingstown Netball Center in New Montrose will be between Mountain View Adventist Academy Secondary School and Dr. J. P. Eustace Memorial Secondary School in the Junior and Senior Divisions.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related