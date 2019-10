In the 2nd Quarter-final of the SAGICOR/ HAIROUN South East Football Championship, a Najima Burgin goal gave BDO Stubborn Youth a 1-nil victory over Diamond at the Stubbs Playing Field, yesterday afternoon.

At the same venue, this afternoon, SAGICOR Bonhomme and Volcanoes will meet in the 3rd Quarter-final at 4:30.







