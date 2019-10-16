SVG TENNIS ASSOCIATION

Fuzion 4th annual Tennis Tournament witnessed over 30 Junior players participating over the weekend. In the mixed under 8’s category boys 1st place was Matthew Clarke, 2nd Akeim Parris and 3rd Ethan Kent. In the under 10’s category Zephan Knights defeated Jordache Veira to take the top position. In the girls 10’s, Daniella Clarke defeated her sister Natalie Clarke, while in the 12’s category, Vova had to settle for the finalist position as he was defeated by Jaiden Bowen’s. Nellysse McLean took the girls title having beaten Hannah Archibald and in the 14’s category, Afi Lucas was champion with Che Connell finalist.







