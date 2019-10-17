STUBBS FOOTBALL RESULTS

Yesterday afternoon, in the 3rd Quarter-final of the SAGICOR/ HAIROUN South East Football Championship, SAGICOR Bonhomme and Volcanoes played to a three all draw at the Stubbs Playing Field.

Shandel Samuel netted two of the goals for SAGICOR Bonhomme, with other goal scored by Joan Miller. The goals for Volcanoes were scored by Mazique Herbert, Jahiem James and Augustus Adams. Because of the darkness, the penalty kicks will be taken tomorrow afternoon.

At the same venue, this afternoon, Brotherhood FC will meet Bonhomme Ghetto Stars in the last Quarter-final, at 4:30.











