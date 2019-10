St. Vincent and the Grenadines will host this year’s OECS Swimming Championships from 8th to 10th of next month at the Shrewsbury Aquatic Center, in Ratho Mill.

Defending champions, Grenada, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, the British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Martinique, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Saint Lucia will compete.

St Lucia has already named a 34-member team for the Championships.







