Bethel High School, the Girls High School and Mountain View Adventist Secondary School won matches yesterday in the Secondary Schools Netball Championships.

Mountain View Adventist Secondary School defeated Dr. J. P. Eustace Memorial Secondary School 20-8, in the Junior Division and had a 28-2 victory in the Senior Division at the Kingstown Netball Centre, in New Montrose.

Bethel High School also won their matches in both divisions. They won from Petit Bordel Secondary School 22-12 in the Junior Division, and gained a 16-5 victory in the Senior Division.

The Girl’s High School dominated the Union Island Secondary School beating them 31-7 in the Senior Division.







