SVG AND HUNGER AND OBESITY

Sub-Regional Co-ordinator of the Caribbean for the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Dr. Renata Clarke has said that while Hunger is less of a problem in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Caribbean region than it is in many parts of the world, the region must seek to have Zero Hunger.

Addressing the opening of the National Agricultural Exposition this week, Dr. Clarke also noted that Obesity continues to be a major problem in a number of Caribbean countries with St. Vincent and the Grenadines showing an increase in relation to female obesity.

Dr. Clarke said as lifestyles change in the region many eating habits are changing as well and this is contributing to obesity.

She said the FAO is preparing to roll out National Food Consumption surveys to empower people to eat healthier across the region.







