INDEPENDENCE COLOURS

Today is being observed as Colours and Social Media Day as part of activities to celebrate this country’s 40th Anniversary of Independence.

And Vincentians are being encouraged to wear the national colours and post photographs on Social media with the hashtags #Rep784 and #RepVincy.

The Renewal at 40 Committee said it is not a competitive activity, but is intended to enlarge the image of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the international arena, as the independence celebrations continue.







