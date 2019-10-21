MCF COLLEGE

The Mustique Charitable Foundation (MCF) has again partnered with the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) to provide assistance through partial scholarships to its students.

Twenty-five students from the Division of Teacher Education (DTE) have received partial scholarships totalling US$38,564.00 from the MCF. This represents approximately 80% of the students’ costs for the academic year, including Registration fees, University of the West Indies Examination fees, travel and food expenses.

The students are all pre-service Teacher trainees and so have no reliable source of income for the period of study while pursuing their Teacher Training. In particular, in the second semester when they proceed on the 10-week teaching practicum, this creates a particular strain on the students who will need to prepare all of their teaching aids for the classroom.

This year marks the third year that the Foundation is assisting the Teacher Trainees. The official handing over of the scholarships was held this month, and was attended by Administration Director of the MCF Dularie Malcolm, and the MCF’s Administration Assistant, Sheena Child.

The MCF is a charitable organisation that was incorporated in 2008 and has been assisting Vincentians since 2016. The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College says it looks forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with the Mustique Charitable Foundation, and thanks the Foundation for its very generous donation to the trainees.







