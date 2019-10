MR TYRONE MARS of Toronto, Canada formerly of Campden Park died on Friday October 11th at the age of 62. The funeral takes place tomorrow, Tuesday October 22nd. The viewing takes place at the Mac Funeral Cremation Centre from 1:00 pm. The service takes place at the Peter Giffen Memorial Chapel, 2570 Danforth Avenue at 2:00 pm. The body will be cremated.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related