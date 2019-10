MRS REBECCA CATO better known as MISS REBECCA of Brooklyn, New York formerly of Calliaqua died on Monday October 7th at the age of 77. The funeral takes place on Thursday October 24th at the Flatbush Seventh Day Adventist Church, 261 East 21st Street, Brooklyn New York. The service begins at 6:00pm. Burial will be on Friday October 25th at the Rose Hill Cemetery, Linden, New Jersey.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related