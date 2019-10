On Saturday, in the National Volleyball Championship, Gremlins beat Unique Touch two sets to love, 25-22, 25-12, 25-24, at the Girls High School Hard Court, in Kingstown.

In another match, Alliance defeated Country Roots three sets to one, 24-26, 25-17, 27-25, 25-18.

At the same venue, tomorrow afternoon, Country Roots will clash with Unique Touch, in the Men’s 1st Division at 4:45.







