In Group B of the HAIROUN/National Lotteries Authority North East Football League, Sparta FC and Greggs FC played to a goalless draw at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown, over the weekend.

In Group A, Owia defeated Brownstown United 3-2. Jadon Jacobs scored the three goals for Owia United, while Javin Hoyte and Eustan Duncan converted a goal each for Brownstown United. Also, Jebelles FC won from SV United 2-1 after goals by Trezine Dasouza and Brandon Johnson for Jebelles FC, and Shemar Wilkes for SV United.

The League will continue tomorrow afternoon, at 4:15, when Pride and Joy meet Greggs FC in their Group B match at the Chili Playing Field, in Georgetown.







