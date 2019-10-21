SCHOOLS RALLY

Primary and Secondary School students will gather at the Victoria Park tomorrow, for the Annual Schools Independence Rally, as celebrations continue to commemorate this country’s 40th Anniversary of Independence.

The Rally is scheduled to begin at nine tomorrow morning, and will hear welcome remarks from Acting Chief Education Officer, Elizabeth Walker, and an address from Minister of Education St. Clair Prince. The feature address will be delivered by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

The event will feature the presentation of 48 National Scholarship Awards, Exhibition Awards and Bursaries, and there will also be a number of cultural performances and a National Wear Competition

The Prime Minister’s Award will be presented to the top performer in the 2019 CAPE Examination, Iana Fergusson.

The Rally will be held with the theme: Renewal at Forty: Celebrating Excellence.







