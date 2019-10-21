SCIENCE FAIR PLANNING

Organizers of the 2019 Vinlec National Science and Technology Fair said every effort is being made to ensure that this year’s production is of the highest quality.

The event is a collaborative effort of the Ministry of Education, the SVG Science Teachers’ Association, and the St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (Vinlec).

It will be held from November 11th to 15th at the terminal building at the decommissioned E.T. Joshua Airport at Arnos Vale commencing at 9 a.m. daily.

President of the SVG Science Teachers’ Association, Sheddie Conliffe, said several measure have been put in place to facilitate the smooth planning and execution of the event.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related