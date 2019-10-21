SPECIAL OLYMPICS SVG PARTICIPATED IN T&T

A four-person contingent from Special Olympics St. Vincent and the Grenadines participated in the 4th annual Special Olympics Trinidad and Tobago Unified Beach Games over the weekend.

The members of the team were, athletes Jason Williams and Josh Gibson, Coach A-SHAN-KA Quashie and National Director, SEZE-VRA Joseph.

The team attended a two-day Unified Sports Coach and Unified Beach Games Training workshop on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, the athletes competed in the Beach Games held at Las Cuevas beach.

Jason Williams competed and won two gold medals in the 1500-metres Open Water Swim and the AQUATH-LON (run, swim, run), while Josh Gibson competed and won a gold in the A-QUATH-LON (run, swim, run).

The Team is scheduled to return to St. Vincent and the Grenadines tomorrow afternoon.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related