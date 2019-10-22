CUBA CULTURE DAY

A Concert, featuring Music, Poetry and Song, will be held at the Peace Memorial Hall today to celebrate the Day of Cuban Culture.

The activity is jointly organized by the SVG Guild of Graduates of Cuban Universities in collaboration with The SVG Cuba Friendship Society.

The Day of Cuban Culture is an activity celebrated annually in Cuba, and marks the day when the Cuban National Anthem, called the Bayamesa, was first sung during that country’s War of Independence from Spain in 1868.

Since then, each year, the 20th October is celebrated in Cuba as the Day of Cuban Culture with cultural performances across the nation of 11.5 million.

The activity will see performances from top Vincentian musicians who have all performed in Cuba, as well as professional Cuban musicians resident in St. Vincent & the Grenadines.

The organizers say this concert is a gift to the Vincentian Nation on the 40th Anniversary of Independence from the Friendship Society and the Guild of Graduates of Cuban Universities.

The two-hour event will be held at the Peace Memorial Hall from 5 to 7 p.m.

This evening of music is free to the public.







