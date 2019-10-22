GENERATION NEXT BURSARY PROGRAM

Twenty-seven students from North Leeward, who attend the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College were presented with Bursaries yesterday, from the non-profit organization Generation Next Incorporated.

Yesterday’s ceremony was held at the Methodist Church Hall, as part of the organisation’s Access to College Education Programme.

The organization which is the Brain Child of Government Senator Carlos James, commenced its Bursary program in 2013 and to date has distributed 103 Bursaries to students..

Delivering remarks during yesterday’s Ceremony, Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Senator Deborah Charles commended Senator James for supporting Vincentian youth.

Senator Charles urged the recipients make use of the opportunities which are being provided for their educational development.







