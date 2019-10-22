LARA OPTIMISTIC OF WINDIES AT WORLD T20

Former West Indies batting maestro, Brian Lara believes the Caribbean side remain a feared side in the shortest format but will not be among the favourites for next year’s Twenty/20 World Cup, in Australia.
West Indies are reigning Twenty/20 world champions following their conquest at the last World Cup in India three years ago, but have since endured a run of poor results, leaving them ninth in the ICC rankings only above the likes of Bangladesh and Scotland.
The Twenty/20 World Cup is set for 8th October to 15th November and West Indies will hope to make their mark especially after producing a hugely disappointing showing at the 50-overs World Cup earlier this year, in England.
In the wake of that debacle, Cricket West Indies have made several changes, among them appointing Kieron Pollard as white-ball captain and announcing former Test batsman Phil Simmons as the new head coach.
