MEN PARTICIPATE IN FATHERHOOD SEMINAR

The Project Men 2020 organization will be hosting a Fatherhood Seminar next month, in collaboration with the Global organization, The World Needs A Father.
The seminar is slated for November 12th to the 16th, at the Vinsave Child Development Centre in Kingstown.
Co-ordinator of Project Men 2020, Conroy Huggins said fatherlessness continues to be a major challenge in the society, as children are growing up without father figures.
He said the upcoming Fatherhood Seminar will be a Training program for Leaders who will teach other fathers and males in the society.
Mr. Huggins said the session will be addressed by several regional and international speakers.
