MRS ELSA MAGDELENE SAMUEL better known as MOTHER SAMUEL and MAMA of La Croix died on Saturday October 5th at the age of 93. The funeral takes place on Saturday November 2nd at the St Elizabeth Cathedral, Belmont. Viewing and Open Tributes begins at 1pm. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Belmont Cemetery.







