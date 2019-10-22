SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE FOOTBALL FIXTURES

The French Verandah/National Lotteries Authority St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitation Football Championship continues this afternoon at the Sion Hill Playing Field.

At 1:15, Year One Divisional of Arts, Sciences and General Studies will face Just Graduated Combined, then at 2:30, Division of Teacher/Nursing Education Combined will come against Year Two Technical and Vocational and at 3:45, Je Belles Youth will meet Year Two Divisional of Arts, Sciences and General Studies.







