SVG MASTERS T20 CRICKET WEEKEND RESULTS

In one of five matches played in Round (7) of the SVG Masters Twenty/20 Cricket Championship, North East Masters gained a 6-wicket victory over Stanley Browne’s Stubbs Masters over the weekend.

The scores: Stanley Browne’s Stubbs Masters 84 for 9 off 20.5-overs; (Harvey Pope 4 for 12), North East Masters 84 for 4 off 16.5-overs; (Elton Williams 24).

Memorial Funeral Home North Leeward Masters defeated COMPUTEC Belfongo Masters by 79 runs.

Memorial Funeral Home North Leeward Masters 168 for 9 off 20-overs; William Edwards 80, Alfie Gould 45; Jecima Browne and Sylvannus Morgan took 2 wickets each), COMPUTEC Belfongo Masters 89 off 14-overs; Junior Bacchus 21; Leniff Hector 5 for 20).

North Windward Masters created an upset beating A R & G Trucking Ptani Masters by 18 runs.

The scores: North Windward Masters 199 for 3 off 20-overs; (Gareth Wilson 113), A R & G Trucking Ptani Masters 181 for 9 off 20-overs; (Isaac Haywood 42, Alfred McKenzie 31, Jerome Samuel 30; Selwyn Lavia and Gareth Wilson took 2 wickets each).

Mustique Company Masters had a 5-wicket victory over the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Masters.

The scores: The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Masters 135 for 8 off 20-overs; (Gosnel Cupid 38, Elmore Alexander 29; Michael Charles 3 for 13, Oneil Thomas 3 for 33), Mustique Company Masters 142 for 5 off 19.1-overs; (Nicholas Baptiste 50, Oneil Thomas 22; Gerald Gould and Kenroy Martin took 2 wickets each).

Meanwhile, North East Masters recorded their 2nd victory by beating Stanley Dalzell’s Park Hill Masters by 184 runs.

The scores: North East Masters 299 for 3 off 20-overs; (Elton Williams 119, Olanzo Jackson 75, Deighton Butler 50 not out).

Stanley Dalzell’s Park Hill Masters 115 off 18.2-overs; (Recardo Thomas 22; Deighton Butler 4 for 17, Dyke Cato 3 for 23).







