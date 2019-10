The Women’ Empowerment Conference, which was set to take place at the Methodist Church hall in Kingstown later this month has been postponed to next Month.

The event being co-ordinated by Beautex International was originally slated to take place on October 28th and 29th. It will now take place on November 22nd and 23rd.

President of Beautex International, Pearl Williams said, the Conference was postponed to accommodate more women who want to participate.







