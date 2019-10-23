CONSTITUENCY NETBALL OPENING

12-teams will compete in two Zones as the 2019 Constituency Netball Championship opens this afternoon at the Kingstown Netball Centre, at 5:00.

The teams are: Bequia, North Leeward, Central Leeward, South Leeward, West Kingstown, East Kingstown, Central Kingstown, East St George, West St George, Marriaqua, North Windward and South Windward. They will compete in two Zones.

There will be the usual parade of teams and addresses by Government and Sports officials. South Leeward will meet Central Kingstown in the opening match.







