MR ELVIS VIBERT BIBBY better known as MEL of FAIR HALL and BELMONT died on Sunday October 13th at the age of 47. The funeral takes place on Saturday October 26th at the Church of God, Fair Hall. The body lies at the church from 1:00pm. The service begins at 2:00pm. Burial will be at the Golden Vale Cemetery. The van with registration number HX860 and will transporting persons who wish to attend the funeral from Belmont at 12:30pm.







