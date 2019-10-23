NLA NORTH EAST FOOTBALL RESULTS

Yesterday afternoon, Pride and Joy defeated Greggs FC 2-nil, in Group “B” Club Division of the HAIROUN/National Lotteries Authority North East Football League at the Chili Playing Field, in Georgetown.

Janeal Swift netted twice, in the 29th and 66th minute to give Pride and Joy their victory.

No match is scheduled for today, because of the Secondary Schools Football encounter. The North East Championship will continue tomorrow afternoon, with Group “A” Club Division clash between DESCO and Je Belles FC at 4:15, also at the Chili Playing Field, in Georgetown.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related