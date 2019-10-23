PUBLIC SPEAKING FINALS TONIGHT

Six students will match their skills in Final of the 2019 Lions Club South/FLOW Secondary Schools Public Speaking Competition, which is set to take place tonight.
The six Finalists are:
Rishona James –Girls High School
Eldonte Samuel– Bishop’s College Kingstown
Danielson Ferguson– St. Vincent Grammer School
Sharyan Bowman– Mountain View Adventist Academy
Vickron Alexander-Union Island Secondary School
Stephen Lavia– Intermediate High School
The Finalists will discuss the topic: Should individuals who claim to be LGBTQ be afforded all Human Rights prescribed under International Law?
The Finals will take place at the Methodist Church Hall from 7:30pm, and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.
The winning School will receive the Lion Michael DeFreitas Challenge Trophy, as well as other prizes and scholarships.
