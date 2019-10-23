SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE FOOTBALL RESULTS

Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies remained unbeaten, while there were also wins for Year Two Technical and Vocational and Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies, when match day four of the French Verandah/National Lotteries Authority St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitation Football Championship continued yesterday at the Sion Hill Playing Field.



Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies came from two goals down to beat Just Graduated Combined Unit 3-2.

Ted Roberts, Saied Da Breo and Dawson Samuel netted a goal each for Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies, and the goals for Just Graduated Combined Unit were scored by Erel Hector and Leon Wickham Jr.

In other results, Year Two Divisional of Arts, Sciences and General Studies gained a 1-nil win over Je Belles through a goal scored by Captain Joel Jack, in the 37th-minute.

Year Two Technical and Vocational beat Division of Teacher/Nursing Education Combined 1-nil. Captain, Jerron Dopwell led the way, with the winning goal in the 27th minute to secure all three points.

Match day five in the Championship will continue on Friday also at the Sion Hill Playing Field. At 12 noon, Year One Technical and Vocational will meet the Division of Teachers/Nursing Combined, later at 1:15, All Saints Medical and Just Graduated Combined will do battle. Je Belles Youth and Year One Arts Sciences and General Studies will square-off at 2:30, after which the American University of St Vincent and the Grenadines will clash with the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Youth Club at 3:45.







