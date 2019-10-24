INDEPENDENCE WINNIPEG

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Association of Winnipeg in Canada is hosting double celebrations for the 40th anniversary of Independence.

In addition to joining the tens of thousands of Vincentians all over the world in the national celebrations, the Association will also be marking its 43rd anniversary, making two significant milestones.

The highlight of the celebrations will be its Annual Banquet and Dance on Saturday, October 26.

Vincentian Social Activist Renwick Rose, has been invited to deliver the keynote address at the event.

Mr Rose is a former Co-ordinator of the Windward Islands Farmers’ Association (WINFA), retired Chairman of the Caribbean Policy Development Centre (CPDC) among other posts. He has been a newspaper columnist for more than four decades.

The SVG Winnipeg Association will also hold a Town Hall meeting and debate tomorrow Friday, October 25. And, Mr Rose has been invited to facilitate this session.







