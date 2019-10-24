UWI LECTURE

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will deliver the Annual Independence Lecture hosted by The University of the West Indies Open Campus, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Country Site tonight.

The lecture will be presented at the Methodist Church Hall from 7:00 pm.

The Prime Minister will speak on the topic: Construction, Re-construction and Transformation: The Promise of Independence.

The UWI said the lecture will trace the development of the modern political economy of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and highlight significant alterations since Independence.

Dr. Gonsalves is a scholar politician who has studied the social, economic and political history of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. He has authored several books, pamphlets, and journal articles on a wide array of subject matters including, Governance in the Caribbean, Reparatory Justice, National Heroes and the Labour Movement in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Dr. Gonsalves became the fourth Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines on 28th of March 2001 having successfully led the Unity Labour Party (ULP) to victory.







