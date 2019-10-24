YEARWOOD DONATION

The Division of Teacher Education of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College has received a donation of equipment from Vincentians, Dr. Dave Yearwood and his wife Jo-anne Yearwood.

Dr. Yearwood and his wife are both Professors at the University of North Dakota. Dr. Yearwood conducts research in technologically enhanced teacher practice and automatic electronic control systems, while his wife’s expertise is in Early Childhood and Elementary Education.

Dr. Yearwood said the equipment was secured, through a Foundation which he and his wife established.

Dr. Yearwood, who was a member of the local Cadet Force before migrating several years ago, was chosen to raise the flag for the newly independent nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, back in October 1979.







