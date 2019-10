Yesterday afternoon, in the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation Women’s Championship of the Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championships, Chelsea Women defeated System Three Women 1-nil at the Grammar School Playing Field.

Tamara Matthews netted the winning goal for Chelsea Women.

At the same venue, this afternoon, E. D Laynes will play against R & R Construction Transport and Works 4:35.







