Six Churches in St Vincent and the Grenadines are competing in a Table Tennis Championship, taking place at the Recreational Centre of the Church of Latter Day Saints at Kingstown Park.

Yesterday afternoon, Fountain Seventh Day Adventist Church defeated the Church of Latter Day Saints 3-0 in the team competition. The Championships will continue next Tuesday with the Open Singles.







