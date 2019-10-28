GHS HERITAGE RESULTS

Fifth form student at the Girls High School, Arianna Wyllie was crowned Miss GHS Heritage on Friday night at the Geest Terminal in Kingstown.

Miss Wyllie won from a field of seven contestants in the Pageant and Talent Showcase, which was held as part of the Everything Vincy Expo

She also won the Most Cooperative and Most Disciplined Awards.

The First runner position was awarded to Rianna Phillips, who also won the Best Talent category and Second runner up is Roesha Telemaque, who had the Best Interview

The Best Cultural Wear award was presented to Annelia Williams

The Ambassadorial Speech category was won by Kayla Keizer and Nahja Thomas was named Miss Congeniality.

Talent showcase

1st Searra Jeeffers – Girls High School

2nd Arianne Clarke

3rd Leah DaSilva

Open category

1st Mitchell Israel – St. Martins Secondary School

2nd Adeah Phillips and Kysha dasilva

3rd Steforn Slater

4th Rakeem Campbell







