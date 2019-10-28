GHS HERITAGE RESULTS

Fifth form student at the Girls High School, Arianna Wyllie was crowned Miss GHS Heritage on Friday night at the Geest Terminal in Kingstown.
Miss Wyllie won from a field of seven contestants in the Pageant and Talent Showcase, which was held as part of the Everything Vincy Expo
She also won the Most Cooperative and Most Disciplined Awards.
The First runner position was awarded to Rianna Phillips, who also won the Best Talent category and Second runner up is Roesha Telemaque, who had the Best Interview
The Best Cultural Wear award was presented to Annelia Williams
The Ambassadorial Speech category was won by Kayla Keizer and Nahja Thomas was named Miss Congeniality.
Talent showcase
1st Searra Jeeffers – Girls High School
2nd Arianne Clarke
3rd Leah DaSilva
Open category
1st Mitchell Israel – St. Martins Secondary School
2nd Adeah Phillips and Kysha dasilva
3rd Steforn Slater
4th Rakeem Campbell
Advertisement