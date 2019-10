The National Mediation Committee says it will be continuing its activities to heighten awareness of the benefits of mediation for persons in conflict and for the wider community.

Committee member, Lawyer, Rene Baptiste said they will be visiting communities around the country to continue educating persons about the Mediation process.

Miss Baptiste said the is also open to requests from organizations and communities which may want to learn more about the mediation process.







